Georges St-Pierre thinks Conor McGregor should avoid a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman first faced Poirier in 2015 and knocked ‘The Diamond’ out inside 90 seconds.

Poirier avenged that loss earlier this year at UFC 257 when he became the first man to KO McGregor in MMA.

At UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier looked to settle the score once and for all. ‘Notorious’ started well but Poirier soon got on top to enjoy a dominant round one before McGregor suffered a nasty leg break that ended the fight and set up a potential fourth bout between the two men.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, St-Pierre explained why McGregor should avoid a fourth fight with Poirier.

“He start off the fight very well. But then after you can see that Poirier was getting over him,” St-Pierre said. “I think if he comes back, if I’m Conor McGregor, or maybe not Conor because he is a very proud fighter, if I’m his manager, I don’t want my client to come back to fight the same guy again for the fourth time. Because now it seems like Dustin has his number. He needs to, perhaps, take another fight.”

The welterweight great suggested McGregor target a third fight with Nate Diaz instead.

“I think he should come back (and) fight maybe Nate Diaz, or someone else that has a different style than Dustin Poirier,” St-Pierre said. “Styles make fights and sometimes I have the feeling that now Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now. And Conor’s been out for a long time, he needs to get back in there. To spend more time in the octagon in order to find his own self.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

