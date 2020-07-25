UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal seems to have finally found an opponent. The promotion is currently arranging for him to fight Neil Magny on the August 29 card which will be headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN first reported the news on social media, he wrote.

“Contracts not signed, but Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) vs. Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) is in the works for 8/29 per sources. Magny has 16 wins as a UFC welterweight. Neal is on a rocket ship to the title at 5-0, with four stoppages. This is a big one.”

Neal previously expressed frustration at being made to sit on the sidelines for so long. ‘Hands of steel’ hasn’t fought since scoring a quick KO victory against Mike Perry in December 2019.

“I tell people I’m in purgatory in my career,” Neal told James Lynch. “I’m ranked No 11, not in the top-10 yet. I don’t have a big following behind me, so everybody that I want to fight doesn’t want to fight me because I’m a big risk. I’m somebody who knocks people out so I’m dangerous for their stock. So I see why they don’t want to accept the fight with me. But it’s still bullish*t, I need to get paid, but I’m just sitting out here waiting.

The #10 ranked welterweight revealed he has even gone back to working a job as a server at Texas Steakhouse, he said.

“I actually started working again right before COVID, because I could foresee that I was going to be sitting on the bench for a while, so I needed to start doing something. So I’m actually back working, I started working on Wednesday, I’m actually going home now to get ready for work,” Neal said.

“I’m actually back at Texas Steakhouse, I can’t do Moxies anymore. The two- or three-o’clock on the morning is what kills me. I’m a server right now (at Texas Steakhouse).” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Neal is looking like a contender right now with seven straight wins. Each of his lat three have been more impressive than the last. His quick KO of Perry was proceeded by another big win over Niko Price and before that he picked up the decision victory over Belal Muhammad.

Magny is a long-time contender in the welterweight division. He is currently riding a two-fight win streak. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ scored consecutive decision wins against Li Jingliang and Anthony Rocco Martin.

