Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Carvalho Caps Action-Packed Bellator 200

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Carvalho is in the books at Bellator 200.

Although this bout was not the original main event, it turned into an exciting fight that was headliner worthy.

Bellator 200 took place on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England and due to time zone differences, was taped earlier in the day but aired live on the Paramount Network tonight.

Mousasi was able to defeat Carvalho to win the middleweight title when he was able to score a TKO victory in just 3:25 of the very first round. As a result, this fight capped off a night that featured some action-packed fights that entertained those fans who decided to attend the show.

Mousasi’s contract with the UFC ran out after his controversial UFC 208 win over Chris Weidman. This is when he decided to test out the free agent market and signed with the Viacom-owned promotion.

A fun fact about his career is that Mousasi was Bellator MMA President Scott Coker’s light heavyweight champion for a while under the Strikeforce banner.

Mousasi is currently riding an impressive six fight win streak with victories of the likes of Weidman, Vitor Belfort, Uriah Hall, and Thiago Santos in the UFC as well as winning his promotional debut with Bellator by picking up a win over Alexander Shlemenko by decision at Bellator 185.

On the flip side, Carvalho’s winning streak and reign as the top guy in Bellator’s middleweight division has come to a close as a result of this loss.

He entered this fight on a fourteen fight win streak with recent wins over the likes of Melvin Manhoef twice and Alessio Sakara. He won the title from Brandon Halsey back in October of 2015.

