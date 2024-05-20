Former UFC, BKFC fighter Geane Herrera dies aged 33 following tragic motorcycle accident

Former UFC and BKFC fighter Geane Herrera has passed away at age 33.

MMA reporter Adam Martin posted the news on X that Herrera had passed away at age 33, with his family setting up a GoFundMe. According to reports, Herrera passed away from a motorcycle accident.

According to ABC Action News, Geane Herrera crashed into a jeep, going at very ‘high speeds’ and after hitting the jeep, the motorcyclist struck the concrete barrier, and came back onto the roadway where he and the bike tumbled for several hundred feet. The motorcycle then burst into flames and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unfortunately, I have to pass along some bad news.



Former UFC and BKFC fighter Geane Herrera passed away at age 33. His family has a GoFundMe here. https://t.co/Vzw2yavzig



RIP Geane. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) May 20, 2024

Herrera was just 33 years old and had a 10-3 record in MMA. In the UFC, he lost a decision to Ray Borg in his promotional debut and followed that up with a TKO win over Joby Sanchez. He then dropped back-to-back decisions to Ali Bagautinov and Ben Nguyen and was released. He fought one more time in MMA defeating Darren Mima by submission at ACB 85.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 27: (L-R) Geane Herrera punches Ben Nguyen in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rod Laver Arena on November 27, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Herrera went 1-1 in BKFC as he last competed in the main event of BKFC 32 in November of 2022 as he dropped a decision to Reggie Barnett.

GoFundMe Set Up For Geane Herrera

Following the tragic death of former UFC fighter Geane Herrera, his family set up GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral cost.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $50,000 and it currently has over $7,000 raised.

“As is widely known funeral services are very expensive and our family does not have the means to cover the costs. We are asking for $50,000 but anything helps to cover for the funeral cost and leave a little bit of money for his son and future baby to give them some time to adjust and figure out life without their father going forward. We are asking family, friends, fans, the UFC community, the BKFC community, the fighting world and any stranger that can relate to our tragedy for support. Any little bit counts, please donate and help Geane’s family deal with this tragedy in any way,” part of the GoFundMe reads.

Herrera leaves behind a 16-year-old son, his 3-month pregnant girlfriend, mother, father, sisters, and a brother.