Gay champ? Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev

ByRoss Markey
Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis has hit out at unbeaten challenger, Khamzat Chimaev — poking fun at his history of failed returns to the Octagon, after the Chechen referred to him as a “gay” titleholder on social media.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 305 last month in Perth, Australia — successfully defending his divisional crown for the first time.

Laying waste to the returning former two-time middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya, Pretoria native, Dricus du Plessis managed to wrap up a fourth round win over the City Kickboxing star — courtesy of a rear-naked choke stoppage ‘Downunder.

And expected to return in a title fight rematch with number one ranked contender, Sean Strickland early in 2025, du Plessis reign is at stake according to unbeaten contender, Chimaev — who referred to him as “gay” — calling his sexual preference into question.

We need to get that title back for the normal people, man,” Khamzat Chimaev said during an X Spaces session. “This gay champion have the belt now.”

Dricus du Plessis pokes fun at Khamzat Chimaev’s inactivity from the Octagon

Sidelined for a year by the time his return to action rolls around next month, undefeated challenger, Chimaev is slated to co-headline UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, taking on former champion, Robert Whittaker over the course of five rounds.

And ruled from a June comeback against the soon-to-be common-foe amid a reported “violent” illness, Chimaev was hit out at by South African champion, du Plessis, who urged him to just finally made good on a return to active competition.

“You just focus on trying to make it to a fight, any fight!” Dricus du Plessis posted on X in response to Khamzat Chimaev.

In his most recent win, Chechen contender, Chimaev landed a controversial majority decision win against former champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 back in October of last year in the Middle East.

