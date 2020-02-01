Dustin Poirier Set To Grapple Garry Tonon For Charity

Spread the word!













Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is set to continue his amazing charitable work in 2020.

“The Diamond” will be facing off against Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace and ONE Championship star Garry Tonnon in a charity grappling match at the upcoming SubStars show on February 21 from The Fillmore in Miami, Florida. Poirier is coming off of hip surgery last year, and this will be his first act of competition since. The SubStars Instagram page confirmed the matchup on their Instagram.

“@sub.stars presents SubStars at The Fillmore – Poirier vs Tonon + Celebrity Sumo @fillmoremb. Get ready for one of the most anticipated grappling events of 2020 right here in Miami Beach, FL! Not the average grappling event, prepare to see a show unlike any other with ninjas and samurai blended with elite grappling and introducing for the first time celebrity sumo! SubStars is showcasing the world’s top talent in MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, Sumo and Wrestling all in one event. Partnering with USA Sumo be prepared for an experience to remember!”

Poirier will be donating 100 percent of his purse to his Good Fight Foundation. The foundation is working to support a local Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Poirier’s hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. Poirier’s foundation is hoping to rack up a year’s supply of highly-rated car seats for the hospital, as it was brought to the foundation’s attention that six to eight times a month they encounter an issue where mothers can’t afford one for their children.

This is a continuation of the great charity work Poirier has already done with Good Fight, as he has auctioned off his Octagon apparel in the past as well to raise money for his charity. The foundation’s goal is to help as many people as possible in the Lafayette area, and around the world. In his last bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier donated his Octagon apparel and donated the funds to help the building of a solar-powered water well and a new water tower for a village in Uganda, Africa.

Even Nurmagomedov contributed when he donated his own apparel to be auctioned off for the cause. UFC president Dana White was so moved by the gesture that he matched Nurmagomedov’s donation.

What do you think about Poirier grappling Tonon for charity?