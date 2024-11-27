Video – Galway gym removes mural depicting UFC star Conor McGregor amid civil rape case verdict

A gym in Galway, Ireland has painted over a mural depicting former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor from its walls — with facility owner, Gary Scully revealing he urged his staff to remove the painting from the facility following the verdict in the mixed martial arts fighter’s civil rape case.

McGregor, who appeared in the High Court in the capital last week, was found civilly liable of assaulting Nikita Hand during an alleged incident of rape at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018 — where he was then ordered to pay almost €250,000 in damages to the plaintiff.

And vowing to launch an appeal against the ruling decided on by the twelve sitting jurors, Conor McGregor claimed the incident of sexual intercourse with Ms Hand was “consensual” — before commenting on his infidelity on his long-time fiancee, Dee Devlin.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor posted on X. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

Galway gym removes Conor McGregor mural following verdict in civil rape case

I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym – the fight game awaits!”

However, on social media this week, footage has emerged of a Galway-based gym facility; Scully Fitness painting over and removing a mural depicting Conor McGregor on the scales during his UFC championship run — with the facility’s owner confirming his instant decision to remove the mural upon the revealing of last week’s verdict.

“I was driving in the car Friday and heard the ruling of the court case on the radio, and then spoke to my staff about removing it straight away,” Gary Scully told the Irish Independent. “It was just too much. If you’re a role model for young people you have to have a certain responsibility.”

“We opened our gym in 2016 when (Conor) McGregor won the world title so at the time he was a great inspiration to young people all over the country, but as a gym with many young members and also about 60 percent female members we decided to remove it.”