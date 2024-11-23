Islam Makhachev rips ‘Filthy b*stard’ Conor McGregor amid verdict in civil rape case: ‘Many more facts to come out’

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has taken aim at arch-rival and UFC star, Conor McGregor after yesterday’s verdict in his civil rape case made by plaintiff, Nikita Hand — labelling him a “filthy b*stard” and “rapist” in an expletive-filled post on social media.

McGregor, who appeared in the High Court yesterday evening, was found civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand by a jury of twelve, and ordered to pay an amount close to €250,000 in damages to the plaintiff.

Sharing his thoughts on the verdict in the aftermath of his appearance in the capital court, McGregor, who was accompanied by his long-time fiancee, Dee Devlin, and his mother, Margaret McGregor — claimed he would appeal the ruling, and was “disappointed” with the jury’s decision.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor after Dubliner found civilly liable of assault

And receiving backlash on social media from the likes of rival, Jake Paul, as well as former opponents, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, McGregor was the subject of an outburst from the above-mentioned, Makhachev on social media this evening, who labelled him a “filthy b*astard” as well as a “junkie”.

“It was a matter of time till this filthy bastard be exposed,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account this evening. “Alcoholic, drug junkie + rapist. Many more facts to come out, trust me!”