Gable Steveson Withdraws from CJI 2 Match Against Craig Jones Due to Turf Toe Injury

Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson has pulled out of his highly anticipated superfight against Craig Jones at the Craig Jones Invitational 2 (CJI 2), citing a turf toe injury suffered during training. The withdrawal comes just days before the event, scheduled for August 30-31 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Craig Jones announced the news through his Instagram account, stating that Steveson would not be competing due to the toe injury. The timing of the withdrawal has drawn significant attention from the grappling community, particularly given the proximity to Steveson’s scheduled MMA debut at LFA 217 on September 12.

Gable Steveson Toe Injury

Turf toe is a hyperextension injury to the metatarsophalangeal joint of the big toe, typically caused by the toe being forced upward beyond its normal range of motion. This type of injury is particularly problematic for wrestling and grappling activities, as it affects explosiveness, push-off capabilities, directional changes, and overall mobility.

The injury occurs when excessive force is applied to the toe, often during high-impact sports activities. For wrestlers and grapplers, turf toe can develop from the pressure and force applied to the toes during holds and grappling exchanges, as the need to maintain balance and apply pressure strains the toe joint.

Medical professionals typically recommend at least three weeks of rest for athletes with turf toe to allow proper healing of the joint capsule. Without adequate rest, the injury can progress and lead to prolonged recovery periods.

CJI 2 Disruption

The withdrawal has created significant disruption for the CJI 2 event, which was set to feature the superfight as one of its main attractions alongside the team-based tournament format. Craig Jones has begun reaching out for potential replacements, including semi-jokingly contacting Wyatt Hendrickson, who defeated Gable Steveson in the NCAA championships earlier this year.

The Craig Jones Invitational 2 represents a shift from the individual tournament format of the inaugural 2024 event to a team-based Quintet-style competition featuring eight teams of five grapplers competing for $1 million. The event also includes a separate $100,000 women’s bracket.

MMA Debut Remains Scheduled

Despite the withdrawal from CJI 2, Steveson’s professional MMA debut at LFA 217 remains scheduled for September 12 at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota. He is set to face 37-year-old Braden Peterson, who holds a 1-0 professional record with a 14-second knockout victory in his debut.

Of note, Steveson as of now is still set to make his pro MMA debut at LFA 217 on September 12th. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) August 25, 2025

The 25-year-old Steveson brings an exceptional wrestling pedigree to his MMA transition, having won Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling’s heavyweight division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and capturing two NCAA Division I championships at the University of Minnesota. He is the youngest American heavyweight wrestler to claim Olympic gold, achieving this milestone at age 21.

Community Reaction and Skepticism

The withdrawal has generated considerable discussion within the grappling community, with some questioning the timing and nature of the injury. Social media reactions have ranged from understanding about the medical necessity of avoiding competition with such an injury to skepticism about the decision to withdraw from a grappling match while maintaining an MMA debut just two weeks later.

UFC legend Chael Sonnen had previously expressed confusion about Steveson’s decision to compete in both CJI 2 and make his MMA debut in such close succession, suggesting that the different combat sports would require distinct mental preparation.

Steveson had been training extensively for the CJI 2 match, including work with various MMA coaches and time spent with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in preparation for both grappling and mixed martial arts competition.