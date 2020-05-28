Full UFC 250 Card Confirmed

Spread the word!













The next UFC pay-per-view is finalized and ready to go ahead.

UFC 250 takes place June 6 and after getting approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, will be hosted at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The full card — headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer — was confirmed shortly afterwards.

The co-main event will feature a pivotal bantamweight encounter between former champion Cody Garbrandt and divisional veteran Raphael Assuncao.

Two other bantamweight fights are on the main card as Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen compete with hopes of getting the next title shot. Exciting prospect Sean O’Malley is also in action as he opens the card up against former title challenger Eddie Wineland.

A welterweight contest between Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin is also confirmed for the main card.

UFC 250 Full Card

You can see the full card including the prelims below:

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title)

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley

ESPN/ESPN+ prelims

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

ESPN+/Fight Pass early prelims

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

What do you make of the full UFC 250 card?