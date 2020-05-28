Full UFC 250 Card Confirmed

The next UFC pay-per-view is finalized and ready to go ahead.
UFC 250 takes place June 6 and after getting approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, will be hosted at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.
The full card — headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer — was confirmed shortly afterwards.
The co-main event will feature a pivotal bantamweight encounter between former champion Cody Garbrandt and divisional veteran Raphael Assuncao.
Two other bantamweight fights are on the main card as Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen compete with hopes of getting the next title shot. Exciting prospect Sean O’Malley is also in action as he opens the card up against former title challenger Eddie Wineland.
A welterweight contest between Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin is also confirmed for the main card.
UFC 250 Full Card
You can see the full card including the prelims below:
Main card
- Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title)
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin
- Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley
ESPN/ESPN+ prelims
- Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper
- Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert
- Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher
- Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo
ESPN+/Fight Pass early prelims
- Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez
- Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark
