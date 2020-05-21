Nevada Commission To Hold May 27 Meeting To Discuss Return Of Sports

Spread the word!













The state of Nevada is gearing up for the return of combat sports.

According to multiple reports, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has planned a meeting for May 27 to discuss the return of sporting events. In particular, plans for COVID-19 protocols will be discussed as events will continue to have no audiences in attendance.

The NSAC suspended all events indefinitely back in March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state is gradually reopening with Phase 1 of its plan launched by governor Steve Sisolak earlier this month.

Phase II is also in the works as per his office.

“As stated last week, the Governor’s Office is working with the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel (LEAP), state agencies, local leaders, public health experts and the business community to continue developing guidelines for the potential Phase 2 reopening,” Sisolak’s office said in a statement to MMA Fighting.

“As a reminder, at this time, the State of Nevada is still evaluating the data since Phase 1 reopening began on May 9.”

The May 27 meeting will also discuss the requests of the UFC as well as Top Rank Boxing to hold events in the state. The UFC is hoping to hold its May 30 event as well as its UFC 250 event in the Apex facility.

Top Rank Boxing, meanwhile, has requested the dates of June 9 and 11 for events to take place at the MGM Grand Arena.

Interestingly, UFC president Dana White has already claimed that May 30 at the Apex is a go so it appears the approval for the events at the meeting is simply a formality.

The Las Vegas-based promotion recently held three events earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida. Of the 1000-plus tests conducted during that period, only three people tested positive leading White to claim the week of events as an overall success.

