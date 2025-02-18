The Immortal vs. The Blob: Matt Brown Collides with BlobTang in Fight Circus’s Wildest Showdown – Video

UFC veteran ‘The Immortal’ Matt Brown made an unforgettable return to combat sports in Phuket, Thailand, headlining Fight Circus 12 against Muay Thai sensation BlobTang. Known for its outrageous approach to combat sports, Fight Circus provided the perfect stage for Brown’s comeback.

Fight Circus

Celebrated for his relentless fighting style and highlight-reel knockouts, Brown has left an indelible mark on MMA. With a professional career spanning nearly two decades, Brown boasts notable victories over elite fighters such as Stephen Thompson, Erick Silva, and Diego Sanchez. His 13 knockouts in the UFC welterweight division remain a record to this day.

BlobTang is a standout figure in Fight Circus, blending humor with genuine fighting talent. BlobTang’s rise to fame included headlining Fight Circus 11 against Jon Nutt and culminating with his highly anticipated showdown against Matt Brown at Fight Circus 12. He is a popular fan favorite.

Matt Brown vs. BlobTang

Combining elements of carnival chaos with high-octane action, the promotion features spectacles like Phone Booth Muay Thai and Siamese twin tag-team boxing. Hosted in Phuket, Thailand, Matt Brown faced the Muay Thai monster BlobTang.

Beyond fighting, Matt Brown embraced the promotion’s eccentricity by serving as a referee for unconventional events like “The Ultimate Dick Kicking Championships” and assisting UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman in a wheelchair boxing match. By stepping into the unique world of Fight Circus, Brown demonstrated that even legends can embrace new challenges while delivering unforgettable performances. Brown’s legendary UFC pedigree meeting BlobTang’s unpredictable Muay Thai flair. The fight embodied everything Fight Circus stands for: chaos.