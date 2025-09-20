Viral MMA Sensation Frederic Vosgröne Demolishes Fabio Moraes – Oktagon 76 Highlights

Viral MMA sensation Frederic Vosgröne kept his ‘O’ and his 100% finish rate intact with a dominant performance against Fabio Moraes in the Oktagon 76 co-main event on Saturday night.

Vosgröne wasted no time getting things down to the mat, settling into Moraes’ guard and raining down strikes. Near the halfway point of the round, Vosgröne transitioned to full mount with ease and continued to drop bombs on his opponent. Unable to buck Vosgröne off of him, Moraes gave up his back, allowing the German bruiser to cinch in a rear-naked choke and force the tapout in round one.

With the win, Vosgröne moved to a perfect 5-0 in his mixed martial arts career, all of his victories coming via submission.

Official Result: Frederic Vosgröne def. Fabio Moraes via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:15 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Frederic Vosgröne vs. Fabio Moraes at Oktagon 76:

THE NEANDERTHAL GETS IT DONE IN 1️⃣



Frederic Vosgröne 🇩🇪 (5-0) gets his 5th win and 5th submission win 🔥 #OKTAGON76 pic.twitter.com/LTqtKiRFUF — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) September 20, 2025