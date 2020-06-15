Frankie Edgar Understands He Won’t Be The Biggest Bantamweight

Spread the word!













Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar realises he will not have any type of size advantage despite dropping down to bantamweight for his next fight. Edgar has been competing at featherweight for several years and has come up short in three separate 145lb title bids. The 38-year-old will now drop an extra 10lbs in search of a second UFC belt. He’ll face off against top contender Pedro Munhoz in his divisional debut at UFC 251 on July 11.

Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of his bantamweight move Edgar explained how preparation is pretty similar besides his need to be stricter with his diet, he said.

“Everything pretty similar. I’ve been dieting since I got the call for the fight. So just eating clean and putting the right stuff in my body and being pretty precise and pretty strict in my diet. I feel great … and really good actually. When I was able to fight at 155 and 145, I didn’t have to eat the cleanest and kind of put whatever I want in me. Now, I’m forced to eat very clean, and I actually feel better.”

“I can walk around between 155 and 160 when I’m training hard,” Edgar said. “But I’m around 150 now, so I’m well on my way to 135. I probably won’t be the biggest ’35 for sure.”

‘The Answer’ went on to explain why now is the right time to cut down to bantamweight after years of consideration, he said.

“I felt like I could compete at 155. I was the champion, and even though I lost, I lost razor-close fights to Benson Henderson and went down to 145 and I was competing with the best there – fought for the title a few times.

“So I really never felt the need to cut a boatload of weight. I didn’t want to be the best dieter. I just wanted to focus on my skill and be the best fighter. The nature of the sport is that everyone is getting bigger and better and better at cutting weight and putting it back on. So I kind of just thought now is the time to do it.”

