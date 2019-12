UFC Busan Results: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Busan results throughout tonight (Sat. December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the main event of the night, Frankie Edgar drops down to featherweight before making his bantamweight debut, to face off against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Also, in the co-main event, Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic meet at light heavyweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for the South Korean crowd.

Check out our UFC Busan results below:

UFC Busan Results

Main card (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic Featherweight: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez Middleweight: Jun Yong Park def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jun Yong Park def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang def. Liu Pingyuan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 a.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane def. Tanner Boser via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ciryl Gane def. Tanner Boser via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) Featherweight: SeungWoo Choi def. Suman Mokhtarian by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25)

SeungWoo Choi def. Suman Mokhtarian by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25) Lightweight: Omar Morales def. Dong Hyun Ma via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Omar Morales def. Dong Hyun Ma via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28) Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja def. Matt Schnell via R1 KO (punch, 4:17)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Matt Schnell via R1 KO (punch, 4:17) Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Raoni Barcelos def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Women’s strawweight: Amanda Lemos def. Miranda Granger via R1 technical submission (rear-naked choke, 3:43)

Amanda Lemos def. Miranda Granger via R1 technical submission (rear-naked choke, 3:43) Bantamweight: Heili Alateng def. Ryan Benoit via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

**Keep refreshing for live results**