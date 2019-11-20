Frankie Edgar Sees Progress In Cory Sandhagen Bout

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar will be making his bantamweight debut at the top of 2019. The UFC legend and fan-favorite will be fighting Cory Sandhagen on January 25 at UFC Raleigh. We last saw Edgar in the Octagon this past summer when he contested for the UFC featherweight belt against Max Holloway. After a one-sided decision loss to Holloway, another title shot at featherweight would be a long shot.

However, Edgar has continued to keep his vision on UFC gold. This time around it will be the bantamweight belt he is after. Edgar views Sandhagen as the perfect opponent to propel him back into title contention. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“He’s very dangerous. He’s No.3 and I still want to fight the best guys in my career, and I feel like fighting No.3 is a good way to debut at this weight class” Edgar explained when catching up with UFC Unfiltered.

“Everyone’s been telling me for years to go down. My coaches were telling me for a while, and I fought for the ’45-pound belt a couple times, came up short. I felt like now’s the time if I’m going to do it ever.”

His debut will be a tall order as he goes again the 5 foot-11 Sandhagen. The 27-year-old is 4-0 in the UFC and believes that Edgar’s final fight should’ve been his last against Holloway. Speaking with MMA Junkie, Sandhagen explained, “It’s a bummer for me because I really like Frankie and I don’t want to be the one who puts the stamp on his career. But that’s kind of what my job is. That’s what I’m going to do.”

The classic prospect vs. experience bout may have title implications on the line. Just two weeks ago UFC welterweight Darren Till made his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum. After a decision victory, Till’s name has been tossed around in the title mix.

Edgar may be looking to take a page out of Till’s book with his new home at bantamweight. On the contrary, if Sandhagen defeats Edgar, that would be his fifth-straight UFC win. That’ll certainly put him at the top of the line for the title.

Which bantamweight moves up the ladder the night of January 25th? Frankie Edgar or Cory Sandhagen?