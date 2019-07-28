Twitter Reacts To Max Holloway’s Decision Win Over Frankie Edgar

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway put on against Frankie Edgar when he picked up the win.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event, Holloway successfully rained his title over the top contender by unanimous decision.

This fight took place on Saturday night (July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This was a brilliant performance by Holloway, who put a showcase on his striking. Edgar put up a good fight as only he could but Holloway’s range was a big factor in him winning this fight.

Twitter Reactions To Max Holloway’s Decision Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to Holloway’s performance here:

Max Holloway has landed over 100 significant strikes for the 9th time in his UFC career, extending his own record, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2019

Edgar is game until the end, as usual. But this looks like a pretty clear Holloway decision. #UFC240 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 28, 2019

I have every round for Holloway. Edgar acquitted himself well, was every bit as tough as we knew he was, but Holloway was just too much. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 28, 2019

Max Holloway might have lost his jump up to 155 to Dustin Poirier but he is still the unquestionable king of 145. That was pretty dominant. I have it 49-46 for Max. And the first round was more feel out for Max than anything. I'm interested in Max vs. Volkanovski. Bring it on. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 28, 2019

At 145lbs, Max Holloway now holds wins over:



– Cub Swanson

– Charles Oliveira

– Jeremy Stephens

– Ricardo Lamas

– Anthony Pettis

– Jose Aldo (x2)

– Brian Ortega

– Frankie Edgar



The best is still @BlessedMMA at featherweight. #UFC240 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 28, 2019

Most #UFC Wins:



Donald Cerrone 23



Demian Maia 21



Michael Bisping 20

GSP 20



Jon Jones 19

Jim Miller 19



Matt Hughes 18

RDA 18

Diego Sanchez 18



Andrei Arlovski 17

Frankie Edgar 17

Max Holloway 17

Dustin Poirier 17

Anderson Silva 17 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) July 28, 2019

Good clean fight. Congrats guys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

Edgar: Max is a stud. He represents our sport to the best. He represents our division to the best. He’s the best in the world. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2019

Great stuff from Max there. Edgar, as always, gracious in defeat. Two of the best to do it. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 28, 2019

I'm glad Frankie Edgar isn't retiring. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) July 28, 2019