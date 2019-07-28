Twitter Reacts To Max Holloway’s Decision Win Over Frankie Edgar

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway put on against Frankie Edgar when he picked up the win.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event, Holloway successfully rained his title over the top contender by unanimous decision.
This fight took place on Saturday night (July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This was a brilliant performance by Holloway, who put a showcase on his striking. Edgar put up a good fight as only he could but Holloway’s range was a big factor in him winning this fight.
Twitter Reactions To Max Holloway’s Decision Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to Holloway’s performance here:
