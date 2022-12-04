Frankie Edgar dominates in pro wrestling event, finds potential new career?

Beloved MMA star Frankie Edgar couldn’t stay out of competition for very long after announcing his retirement from inside the octagon last month.

‘The Answer’ has been entertaining fans for almost twenty years now. His legendary battles and otherworldly toughness captivated millions, but alas, time conquers all. From being one of the toughest UFC fighters to, in the end, one of the unluckiest perhaps: Edgar sadly would end his legendary career on a devastating losing streak.

It all started with a brutal flying knee knockout at the hands of Cory Sandhagen. Then, a front kick right on the money by Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera would almost flatten Edgar’s skull. Finally, at UFC 281, it would be another knee, this time by Chris Gutierrez, that would silence ‘The Answer’.

This would be heartbreaking for his fans and family, but luckily, this would inspire Frankie Edgar to hang up the gloves. In fact, it even looks like the legend may have a new hobby or career path.

The Frankie Edgar crossover to the wrestling world, could a new career be on the horizon?

In a recent Instagram post, ‘The Answer’ could be seen having what appeared to be the time of his life. He was stomping and slamming his opponents from inside the wrestling ring, and by all appearances, it even looked like a potential new career path.

The event he took part in was just for charity, but with the star power Frankie Edgar has, it would not be surprising at all to see him make a crossover to WWE or even AEW.

“I had an absolute blast last night in the squared circle for Toms River’s own Nova’s retirement match!” Edgar said on Instagram. “It was great mixing it up with the guys and putting on a show for a great charity the 200 club.”

With an assist from @frankieedgar , followed by the last “Kryptonite Crunch,” Nova ends his thirty year career in his hometown. It was an honor. Thank you for the past/continued years of support, knowledge, and never ending laughs. pic.twitter.com/u5D09gm3Ez — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) December 4, 2022

Would you like to see Frankie Edgar make a foray into professional wrestling?