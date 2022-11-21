Ex-champion Frankie Edgar officially notifies the UFC of his retirement from active competition

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion and multiple-time featherweight title challenger, Frankie Edgar, has officially notified the organization of his immediate retirement from professional mixed martial arts and active competition, calling time on an illustrious 17-year professional career.

Edgar, 41, a former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, last featured professionally earlier this month at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Drawing the surging, Chris Gutierrez in his billed retirement fight, Edgar, a native of Toms River, suffered his third consecutive knockout loss, dropping a first round defeat courtesy of a brutal step-in knee strike at the bantamweight limit.

Frankie Edgar confirms his retirement from MMA to the UFC

Confirming his intentions to call time on his career ahead of his fight against the Boston-born Gutierrez, Frankie Edgar has previously suffered high-profile division knockout defeats against Marlon Vera, and one-time interim title chaser, Cory Sandhagen.

As per MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin this Monday evening, Edgar has since notified the promotion of his intention to retire from professional mixed martial arts with immediate effect.

“Frankie Edgar officially notified the UFC of his retirement,” Martin tweeted. “UFC officials confirmed on Monday, It might seem like a formality but some fighters “retire” but stay in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool, etc. This cements Frankie’s retirement, at least where the UFC is concerned.”

Retiring from the sport boasting a 24-11-1 professional career, in his final professional win, Edgar defeated Pedro Munhoz back in August 2020 in a split decision win at the bantamweight limit.

Winning the undisputed lightweight title back in 2010, Edgar defeated then-champion, B.J. Penn – before scoring a total three successful defenses during his championship run.

Over the course of his memorable professional career, the future Hall of Fame shoo-in has landed wins over the likes of Jim Miller, Sean Sherk, B.J. Penn, Gray Maynard, Charles Oliveira, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Jeremy Stephens, and Yair Rodriguez.