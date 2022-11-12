Chris Gutierrez KO’s Frankie Edgar with first-round flying knee – UFC 281 Highlights

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar made his final walk to the Octagon at UFC 281 on Saturday night.

After 15 years and more than eight hours of Octagon time, ‘The Answer’ walked away from combat sports. Delivering his swan song performance at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, Edgar squared off with Chris Gutierrez, a streaking lightweight looking to score the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career.

Gutierrez came out looking cool as a cucumber and significantly bigger than Edgar. Gutierrez feinted in the opening minutes, gauging Edgar’s actions in the early going. Guitierrez landed a solid outside leg kick followed by a jab that landed clean. As Edgar moves in, Gutierrez throws a flying knee that lands on the button, immediately knocking Edgar out in the opening round.

Official Result: Chris Gutierrez defeats Frankie Edgar via KO (flying knee) at 2:01 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 Below:

Chris Gutierrez stops Frankie Edgar 😳



A perfect knee up the middle ends this one early #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/hCNMfDDPQY — Layu N (@Doclayu) November 13, 2022