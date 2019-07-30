Frankie Edgar Issues Emotional Statement After UFC 240 Loss

Spread the word!













This past weekend’s (Sat. July 27, 2019) UFC 240 defeat was a tough one for Frankie Edgar.

“The Answer” came up short in the main event against Max Holloway with the Hawaiian’s featherweight strap on the line. Holloway outclassed the former lightweight champion en route to a decision victory. Edgar was visibly upset after the defeat, holding back tears. He posted the following statement on his Instagram days removed from the loss.

“I took a day to travel home and sulk in my sorrows and while my heart is still broken I’m still proud of my performance. I will never be ok with losing but I take solace into losing to a man like Max, a true champion that represents himself, his family, and our sport like no other.

“I can take this loss like a man and show my children that failing and getting knocked down is ok just as long as we get back to our feet to fight again. I’m far from done but right now I just want to enjoy my family. Thanks to my team for always having me prepared to the fullest, getting ready for Max was a daunting task but yet they had me ready.

“Thank you to all the fans for their outpouring of love and support through out my career. And special thanks to my Family and my Wife for being my backbone and letting me know what is truly important in this life of mine. till the next time…..#Fe“

There has been a lot of speculation in regards to what’s next for Edgar. Many have called for him to drop down to 135 pounds after now three failed attempts at capturing featherweight gold. One thing is for sure, Edgar still has a lot of fight left in him, and he’s by no means done competing. He made that very clear after the bout.

What do you think about Edgar’s comments after his UFC 240 defeat?