Frankie Edgar Is Looking Ripped Ahead Of Bantamweight Debut (Photo)

Edgar Set For 135-Pound Debut

Frankie Edgar looks ready for his bantamweight bow.

The former UFC lightweight champion makes his long-awaited drop to the 135-pound division when he faces Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of the July 15 show taking place on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

It’s a move that has been coming for a while, especially as Edgar is a small featherweight, let alone a lightweight.

And the weight cut doesn’t look like it will be a problem as his manager Ali Abdelaziz shared an image of “The Answer” and his new shredded physique with just over two weeks to go for the event.

“This legend @frankieedgar former UFC lightweight champ , former featherweight #1 contender , 146 lbs today , 10 lbs away from making his bantamweight debut”

Edgar is currently on a two-fight losing streak. He suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway in their featherweight title fight in July last year.

His most recent outing was a short-notice fight with The Korean Zombie which he ended up losing via first-round TKO.

The New Jersey native will be looking for a change in fortune in his new weight class.

What do you think of Edgar’s physique? And how do you think he will perform against Munhoz?

