Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion turned color-commentator, Michael Bisping has questioned who is advising former heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou amid his UFC exit – claiming the Cameroonian could have secured upwards of $18,000,000 from a reported three-fight contract.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led organization back in January of this year following the completion of his contractual obligations back in December.

Most recently competing at UFC 270 in January of last year, Batié native, Ngannou headlined the flagship event for the promotion, securing a title unification win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane in a unanimous decision triumph.

In the time since, Ngannou has undergone a reconstructive surgical procedure to address a knee injury suffered just weeks prior to his heavyweight showdown with Frenchman, Gane.

Officially leaving the UFC back in January of this year, Ngannou,has been linked with a move to professional boxing – most notably in the form of a fight against former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

Despite targeting an immediate transition to the squared circle, Ngannou also revealed recently that a he was weighing up a move to either the PFL (Professional Fighters League) or ONE Championship, while David Feldman recently confirmed BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) would be withdrawing from the race to sign the former.

Michael Bisping questions Francis Ngannou’s advisors

Sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s continued sidelining as well as his potential purse should he have accepted a reported three-fight contract with the UFC, former middleweight champion, Bisping, questioned who was advising the Cameroon native.

“Now, the PFL, they’re [offer] on the table, they’re talking about it [signing Francis Ngannou],| Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t think PFL have the kind of money that Francis is asking for… Reportedly with the UFC, he would have been getting a minimum of $6,000,000 per fight, and it was a three-fight contract.”

“He could have had the three fights [done] by now, bagged at least $18,000,000 and be a free agent and go off elsewhere,” Bisping continued. “So, I’m not criticizing Francis Ngannou, I’m just wondering who’s advising him.” (Transcribed by MMANews)

Earlier this week, another UFC alum, Chael Sonnen urged Ngannou to “wake up” and called for the former heavyweight titleholder to call UFC president, Dana White in search of a route back to the Octagon.