UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed his desire to renegotiate the terms of his contract with the current champion hoping for a step-up in pay as well as allowing him the opportunity to box, should it ever arise.

Ngannou will defend his heavyweight title next week against the undefeated Cyril Gane in the main event of UFC 270 but has said following on from this final matchup in his contract, he will no longer be willing to fight for the same pay.

“No, I will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 anymore, I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this fight for a personal reason, and I want to make sure that regardless, even if it’s unfair, I have been wrongly treated, I can make my case to say I have completed the eight fights. But no.”

Ngannou signed a 5-year deal prior to his first title shot against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, which states that if he were to be holding the heavyweight championship come to the end of his contract, he would be bound to the promotion for a minimum of one extra year or three fights. Ngannou spoke on his contract frustration despite feeling mistreated given his activity within the company during his time.

“The UFC contract is very tricky, that’s why you sign [a 40-month] contract and you find yourself after four years still dealing with that, even though you have been active.”

Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury?

Francis Ngannou has been very vocal with his desire to transition over and try Boxing at the elite level, at he wants to take on one of boxing’s biggest name in Tyson Fury, something he says discussions have been going on for, for a while now.

“We’ve been having this discussion for over one year, and it seems like they were OK with it,”

“When the UFC is involved, it’s just going to make it bigger. So yes, if I want to box, I would like the UFC to be involved.”

No matter what happens, given what he’s achieved within the sport Ngannou is proud of where he has got too and knows he was able to achieve something many fighters can only dream of.

“Let’s make something very clear, the reason why I’m here is because I earned it. Nobody has given me anything. So I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I’m sure I will make it. I will keep making it. I’m want to win this fight, but if I lost, it’s fine. I don’t think that takes anything out of me as a man. I have done a lot as a man.

“Even if this was the end, well, I’ll say I did it. Not many people in their lifetime, even those who have better opportunities than I, can tell the same story as me. I’m happy where I am.” (transcribed by MMAFighting.com)

Do you think we will ever see Francis Ngannou enter a boxing ring?

