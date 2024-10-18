Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira – Odds and Match Preview

Francis Ngannou is set to make his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira on October 19, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This highly anticipated heavyweight bout will headline the PFL: Battle of the Giants event.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira – Odds

The betting odds for the Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira fight heavily favor Ngannou. According to the opening, Ngannou is set as a solid favorite at -298, while Ferreira is the underdog at +240.

This means that if you were to bet $100 on Ngannou, you would potentially win about $33.56 (plus your original stake), whereas a $100 bet on Ferreira could net you $240 (plus your original stake) if he wins.

This is likely due to Ngannou’s reputation as a former UFC heavyweight champion and his recent high-profile boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, which have kept him in the spotlight despite his absence from MMA.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira Match Preview

The former UFC heavyweight champion is returning to MMA after a brief stint in professional boxing. Francis Nagnnou is known for his devastating knockout power. He has not competed in MMA since January 2022, when he successfully defended his UFC title against Ciryl Gane.

After leaving the UFC due to contract disputes, Ngannou ventured into boxing, facing Tyson Fury in a closely contested match and later Anthony Joshua in a bout that ended in a knockout loss.

Renan Ferreira, on the other hand, is the reigning PFL heavyweight champion. ‘Problema’ Ferreira has been active in MMA, fighting eight times since Ngannou’s last MMA bout, winning most of these by way of knockout.

He secured his position as Ngannou’s challenger by winning the 2023 PFL Championships and recently defeated Bellator champion Ryan Bader in just 21 seconds.

Both fighters have expressed respect for each other, with Ngannou acknowledging Ferreira’s unique abilities and Ferreira recognizing the significance of this fight for his career. This match is expected to end by way of knockout one way or another.

This fight marks the return to MMA for Francis Ngannou and his debut in the PFL, where he also holds a position as chairman and equity owner in PFL Africa. A victory would solidify his status as one of the world’s top heavyweights across multiple combat sports. For Ferreira, defeating a former UFC champion of Ngannou’s caliber would significantly boost his profile in the MMA world.

Photo By Tim Wheaton

This main event is supported by an impressive undercard, including a women’s featherweight bout between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco. Live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 19, it is expected to be an explosive night in MMA history.