One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou continues to wait on his potential next Octagon outing, and while a second title tilt eludes the Cameroonian bruiser, he’s voiced his interest in a possible clash with the soon returning, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson.



Comfortably sitting as the number-one contender at heavyweight, the knockout ace has scored four straight wins since decision losses to current champion, Stipe Miocic, and fellow one-time title chaser, Derrick Lewis.



Most recently featuring at UFC 249 in May in Jacksonville, Florida, Ngannou finished Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a barrage in just twenty-seconds, following a trio of opening-round knockout wins over former division champions, Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez, to go with a second career triumph over Curtis Blaydes.



Unbooked since that May result over Rozenstruik, Ngannou has been tentatively targeted to meet with the above-mentioned, Miocic at a pay-per-view event early next year, although, a date or event has yet to be nailed down by the promotion.

Growing impatient with the lack of movement in the heavyweight division, and with the activity of champion, Miocic in particular, Ngannou has voiced his interest in matching opposite the incoming returner, Johnson.



“Yeah, I would be very interested in that fight,” Ngannou explained when asked by Brian Campbell from Morning Kombat earlier this week. (Anthony) Rumble Johnson is a guy that I respect a lot. I know him as a person, and I admire him as a person. It would be great to share the Octagon with him, no matter if it’s for the title or not.“

“Even beyond Rumble Johnson I still have some dreams and some aspirations,” Ngannou said. “But I have [to] stay focused and realistic, and deal with the situation right now. Obviously, that question has popped up before, and I would be down for that fight. It would [be] such a great fight, and it would be such an honour to fight Rumble Johnson.“



Johnson, a former two-time title challenger at light heavyweight, is slated to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return in early 2021, snapping a three-year hiatus following his UFC 217 title challenge defeat to then 205-pound best, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier.