Francis Ngannou is not pleased with his current situation.

Ngannou is coming off a first-round knockout win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in May and is expected to challenge Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title rematch next. The problem is getting that fight booked.

“The Predator” recently claimed he had asked for the fight to take place at UFC 256 in December. However, two title fights have already been added to that card in Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson for the women’s featherweight title and Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight crown and it doesn’t look like any more are being added.

To make matters worse, it appears Miocic won’t be fighting anytime soon either which led to Ngannou expressing his frustration on social media on Tuesday.

“2 title fights in the @ufc heavyweight division for the past two years and yet we don’t know if there will be another one anytime soon. Contenders have to fight for something 😤 #ThisIsSucks

“Apparently Stipe is out until March. If I have to wait until then it’ll be almost another year between fights.

“I fought once for 20 seconds in the last 16 months 🙄 #ThisIsSucks”

As mentioned by Ngannou, he has had very little activity through no fault of his own. He has already cleared out the rest of the division with knockout wins in his last four outings totaling just over a combined two minutes.

And having waited for the trilogy fight between Miocic and Daniel Cormier to conclude in August, Ngannou — who has fought just three times since the start of 2019 — could be waiting 10 months to compete again if Miocic is only able to compete in March.

It looks like the only course of action for Ngannou is to take some rematches if he wants to remain active in the meantime. Alistair Overeem is one such option while Derrick Lewis is also an option if he comes out on top against Curtis Blaydes on November 28.

What do you think of Ngannou’s situation?