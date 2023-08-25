Former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has claimed a scheduled October boxing clash between former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou, a former three-time opponent, Tyson Fury will be nothing more than a “boring” spectacle.

Slated to make his professional boxing debut over the course of 10 scheduled rounds in the Middle East, former undisputed UFC heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou is booked to fight incumbent WBC heavyweight gold holder, Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October.

Set to make his first combat sports outing since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, Batié knockout artist, Ngannou, who has employed the coaching talents of former world champion, Mike Tyson, most recently landed a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane to successfully unify the UFC titles.

As for Fury, the outspoken Morecambe native has been sidelined himself since December last, on that occasions defeating Derek Chisora for the third time in his professional career to defend the WBC title.

Deontay Wilder criticizes Francis Ngannou’s clash with Tyson Fury in October

However, as per Alabama native, Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight best has predicted a wholly “boring” pairing of Ngannou and Fury when they share the squared circle in two months’ time.

“I think it’s gonna be boring, in my gut, I feel it’s gonna be boring,” Deontay Wilder told ESNews during a recent interview. “I don’t think it’s gonna be an exciting fight. Because, I haven’t been in it, the heavyweight division is going down tremendously. The excitement about it is just not the same no more.”



“The heavyweight division has been f*cking dead,” Wilder explained. “I remember the time when it was like, ‘Damn, it’s good to be a heavyweight, the division is back.’ Now, you don’t feel no electricity at all. And we know what man brought that excitement.”

Himself linked with a long-rumored showdown against former world champion, Anthony Joshua, Wilder has been sidelined since he knocked out common-foe, Finnish heavyweight, Robert Helenius back in October of last year in Brooklyn, New York.

Who wins between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury later this year?