WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury goads Francis Ngannou ahead of their scheduled boxing match later this year.

In just over two months, Fury and Ngannou are set to square-off against one another for their boxing match which is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While boxing fans seem to not have receive the fight well, a lot of MMA followers are happy that Ngannou, who take a serious risk leaving the UFC, has achieved what he set out to do.

Ngannou would also recently announce that he had teamed up with former heavyweight king, Mike Tyson, in preparation for the bout.

Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury,” Ngannou said of the appointment. “Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport, his experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight. (H/T The Independent)

“I’ve been wanting this fight for years, and now that it’s here, I’m focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh. On 28 October, the world will know who’s the baddest man on the planet.”

Tyson fury unimpressed with Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou duo

While the fight is certainly a bit of a circus act, Fury will likely stick to his usual routine and try his best to promote the event. This usually involves a plethora of insults, usually consisting of a lot of ‘bums’ and ‘dossers’ being thrown about.

Fury would send out a Tweet reacting to Ngannou and Tyson joining forced and did not seem too impressed.

“It’s good to see you training hard Francis Ngannou and you’re going to need to! It doesn’t matter if you’re being trained by the great Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali or Bruce Lee.

“You’re going to get KO’d in the Kingdom.” – Fury

