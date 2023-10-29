Fans call for Francis Ngannou to fight deontay wilder next after stunning boxing fight debut

After his stunning performance against Tyson Fury, fight fans are clamoring for Francis Ngannou to face heavyweight knockout artist Deontay Wilder.

Emanating from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Predator’ made his professional boxing debut against ‘The Gypsy King’ in a star-studded event that delivered in every possible way. Through 10 entertaining rounds of action, Ngannou appeared to be one step ahead of Fury and put his power on display early, drawing blood and planting his opponent on the canvas with a big counter-left in the third round.

Despite his impressive showing, Francis Ngannou came up short on the scorecards, suffering a somewhat controversial split-decision defeat with only one point separating him from a well-deserved victory. Nevertheless, Ngannou’s performance will reportedly land him in the WBC’s heavyweight top ten, opening the door for some big-money matchups in the sweet science.

Speculation has already begun over who Ngannou could compete with in his next appearance inside the squared circle and the consensus has seemed to land on former WBC heavyweight champion and three-time Tyson Fury opponent, Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is the odds-on favorite to emerge as Ngannou’s next challenge in the boxing ring and fight fans are already calling for it with utter excitement.

“Is Francis Ngannou about to become a boxing sensation?” one user questioned. “Win or lose, who doesn’t want to see Deontay Wilder fight Ngannou?”

“Sign me up for Francis Ngannou vs Deontay Wilder,” another wrote on X.

With his first foray into boxing now in the books, many expected Francis Ngannou to turn his attention back toward MMA and his highly anticipated debut with the Professional Fighters League. But after his incredible performance against Fury in Riyadh, it’s possible that those plans could quickly change.

