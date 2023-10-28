Fans cry robbery after Tyson fury narrowly defeats ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou by decision: ‘Boxing is rigged’

Off the back of tonight’s massive heavyweight headliner in Riyadh, in which undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury narrowly emerged with his undefeated record intact against professional debutante, Francis Ngannou, fans and pundits have cried robbery and claimed the sport of boxing is “rigged” amid a controversial decision.

Headlining a Riyadh Season-promoted event in Saudi Arabia, undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury was taken the 10-round distance by former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Ngannou – suffering a huge third round knockdown to boot.

Starting well against the sport newcomer, Ngannou, Fury amassed a two-round lead against the Batié native, until hazard struck in the third frame – courtesy of a massive left hook knockdown, which sent Fury reeling to the ring’s canvas.

Tyson Fury landed a close split decision win over Francis Ngannou

Managing to shake loose certain cobwebs inflicted by Ngannou’s clubbing strike, Fury took home a close, split decision win over the Cameroonian through some activity-filled remainder rounds – before appearing to solidify his expected future pairing with fellow heavyweight world champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

However, in response to the close decision win for Morecambe native, Fury – a host of high-profile pundits called robbery and claimed the sport of boxing was rigged and furthermore, corrupt.



“We’ve just seen a robbery,” Former England footballer and television pundit, Gary Lineker wrote on social media.

We’ve just seen a robbery. https://t.co/Cn9KpxBHOD — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2023

“Robbery….. Both Jake Paul and Francis (Ngannou) got robbed in Saudi,” Anthony Taylor posted. “Fury paying off people.”

Robbery……both Jake Paul and Francis got robbed in Saudi 🤮 fury paying off people — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) October 28, 2023

“Ngannou was robbed!” Former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo posted on his official X account.

Ngannou was robbed! Gotta protect that fight with Usyk 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ywk3YqD84a — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 28, 2023

“That’s a disgrace,” Adam McKola posted on his official X account. “Not a chance Ngannou didn’t win that!

That's a disgrace. Not a chance Ngannou didn't win that! — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) October 28, 2023

“Saudi already bought the Fury [vs.] Usyk fight that’s why they couldn’t give the decision to Ngannou,” UFC contender, Oban Elliott posted. “GET F*CKED we aren’t dumb.”

Saudi already bought the fury Usyk fight that’s why they couldn’t give the decision to Ngannou GET FUCKED we aren’t dumb — OE (@ObanElliottMMA) October 28, 2023

What are your thoughts on Tyson Fury’s close decision win over Francis Ngannou?