Linked with a future boxing showdown with former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, heavyweight knockout artist, Deontay Wilder insists that the former is well informed regarding the deal currently on the table.

Wilder, a former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, managed to return to the winner’s enclosure following a pair of consecutive title knockout losses to Tyson Fury, stopping Robert Helenius with a thunderous opening round KO back in October of last year in Brooklyn, New York.

Yet to be booked for a fight since, despite links to bouts with fellow former world champions, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz Jr. – Wilder has also entertained a fight with former UFC kingpin, Ngannou, who has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Expected to make his return to mixed martial arts competition in the opening quarter of next year, Ngannou has been sidelined since headlining UFC 270 back in January of last year, taking home a successful heavyweight title unification win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

Deontay Wilder discusses long-rumored clash with UFC alum, Francis Ngannou

And teasing a future fight with Wilder – in a long-rumored move to professional boxing later this year, Ngannou has been informed that a deal is currently on the table – by the Tuscaloosa veteran himself.

“He (Francis Ngannou) knows what the deal is,” Deontay Wilder told The Schmo during a recent interview. “Francis, you hear me, you know what’s up. I was at the PFL to enjoy some fighting, to shake a couple hands with a couple of people, and talk business as well. Francis is one of those names that definitely came up and that keeps coming up.”

“So hopefully we can get something under schedule in the near future that we can present to the people and make this fight become a reality,” Deontay Wilder explained.