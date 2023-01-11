Francis Ngannou teases potential PFL move amid ongoing contract dispute

UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, seems to be gearing up to test the waters of free agency.

The dispute between Ngannou and the UFC has been long, and ugly, seemingly no closer to a resolution than it was a few months ago, despite reports that he and former light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones were slated to fight in March.

It has been hard to tell whether Ngannou would stay or leave during this period. At times it seemed certain that he would go, even jumping in the ring with Tyson Fury after his KO win over Dillian Whyte, after being linked to an exhibition fight with ‘The Gypsy King’.

Whatever he decides to do, Ngannou has been steadfast in his belief that wherever he does go, should pay up. Ngannou hasn’t shied away from the fighter pay issue, reportedly only earning $600,000 for his recent title defense against Ciryl Gane.

Francis Ngannou teases PFL move

Posting to Instagram, Ngannou would post a series of photos, in which a relative can be seen wearing a PFL shirt.

Francis Ngannou enjoy time with his family



Look closely to where one of his family members is wearing a PFL shirt, could that be a hint? pic.twitter.com/HzXOd2WSna — MMA Real Press (@MMARealPress) January 7, 2023

This comes shortly after PFL announced that they had influencer turned boxer, Jake Paul, in what is regardless of his motives or fighting ability, a big move.

PFL have also promised to make strides in terms of fighter pay, promising 50% revenue share with fighters who compete in their ‘super fight division. They also supposedly have been handing out big pay cheques to their bigger names and those who have switched from other promotions. Anthony Pettis earned $750,000, despite losing, for his PFL 5 bout in July of last year and Kayla Harrison $500,00 for her PFL 6 fight.

Where should Francis Ngannou go?