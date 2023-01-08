Anthony Pettis confident he beats Jake Paul in a boxing match: “I’m looking for the knockout.”

Anthony Pettis believes he possesses the skill set necessary to defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Pettis may have the opportunity to take on Jake Paul following the announcement that the YouTube sensation has recently signed a deal to compete under the Professional Fighters League banner.

Paul currently is undefeated as a boxer holding a professional record of 6-0. The YouTube star’s most recent outing saw him defeat former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva in October 2022.

Despite now appearing to make the transition to compete in MMA, Anthony Pettis revealed in an interview with InsideFighting that should the opportunity ever arise to box Jake Paul he is extremely confident in getting his hand raised.

‘I’ve been boxing professional boxers since way back when I was a champion in 2015 so I’ve actually spared against professionals. I’m not talking s**t but guys like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley they come from a wrestling background where their transition to boxing is brand new. Yeah, they’re strikers and they are knocking guys out in MMA, but they don’t know the science of how to do an 8-round fight. They’ve never been in there and felt that fire of how to stick to the science of boxing. I’m confident in myself.’

Anthony Pettis Credits Jake Paul’s Boxing Ability

Pettis did go on to credit the skillset that Jake Paul has acquired since he began his journey into boxing but still remains confident that should the two ever meet, he could and would knock him out.

‘I’m looking for the knockout obviously, but Jake Paul’s boxing skills are good bro. I think he’s exploited an area of MMA, but he got the right guys to box against. He’s making his name in there and he’s definitely got boxing skills but I for sure have way more years of sparring and boxing against real professionals than he does.’

Anthony "Showtime" Pettis is confident he would knock out @jakepaul in boxing – but still thinks Paul is a good boxer. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/dnR1uBodDk — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) January 7, 2023

For now, it seems Paul’s focus will be switching over to Mixed Martial Arts following his new deal with the PFL and whether it be in Boxing or MMA Anthony Pettis has very clearly vocalized his interest in facing the PFL’s most recent signing.

How well do you feel Jake Paul will transition into MMA?