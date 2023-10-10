Earlier this week, an earth-shattering promotional video ahead of his professional boxing debut with Tyson Fury this month dropped – however, it appears in the real world, Francis Ngannou is up to his destruction tricks once more, appearing to accidentally smash a glass door of a shop in Las Vegas, in an attempt to push open a ‘pull’ door.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to make his professional boxing debut later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – taking on incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Fury in a non-title, 12-round professional boxing match.

Sidelined from combat sports since he successfully unified the heavyweight titles at UFC 270 back in January of last year, Ngannou most recently landed a unanimous decision win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane in Anaheim, California.

Taking part in a heralded promo ahead of his boxing debut in the Middle East, Cameroonian kncokout artist, Ngannou, alongside Morecambe technician, Fury, broke up restaurants, bathtubs, gyms and walls ahead of their monstrous matchup later this month.

Francis Ngannou smashes a shopfront door accidentally in Las Vegas

And appearing to take his acting talents to the real world in Las Vegas earlier this week, a Reddit user posted CCTV footage of Batié knockout artist, Francis Ngannou walking up to a storefront, before accidentally shattering the glass in the front door – which he attempted to pull open rather than pushing.

“This happened at the weekend at my dad’s shop in Vegas,” Reddit user ‘dan38495’ posted. “Francis (Ngannou) thought it was a push door instead of a pull lol. The door is really old anyway, and had a few cracks so not too surprising but still crazy tho. My dad was freaked out but Francis was nice about it and offered to pay to get it fixed.”

