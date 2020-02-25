Francis Ngannou Not Impressed By Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Spread the word!













To quote Georges St-Pierre, Francis Ngannou is not impressed with Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s performances.

Ngannou meets Rozenstruik in the UFC Columbus headliner on March 28 in a contest that promises to end via knockout. Ngannou is arguably the hardest-hitting heavyweight in the UFC with his last five wins all coming by way of knockout.

Rozenstruik, meanwhile, is 4-0 in the UFC with all his wins coming by knockout. His most recent victory was an epic come-from-behind fifth-round knockout of Alistair Overeem in December. But with the Surinamese native getting dominated for most of that encounter, Ngannou was far from impressed.

However, “The Predator” won’t be underestimating his opponent either:

“No I haven’t seen nothing to impress me,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “Regarding that fight against Overeem, I mean, he got beat up the entire fight and he got lucky at the end of the fight basically by the early stoppage. The referee, in my opinion was early and you know, he gave him the win but honestly his UFC career, nothing to impress.

“I haven’t seen nothing, but with that being said, it’s not to underestimate him because he was a kickboxer and he has some good hands so he knows the striking game. Now lets find out what he knows about MMA.”

The winner of the fight could end up staking a claim for the next title shot. More than anything, though, fans are excited to see who will end up landing the knockout punch first.

For Ngannou, he sees the fight going only one way:

“The only way I see the fight going is me knocking him out,” Ngannou added. “Round 1 or Round 2, I don’t know so I hope he’s good enough to pass Round 1 because Round 1, I’ll just take to set up.”

Do you think Ngannou will come away with the win over the undefeated Rozenstruik?