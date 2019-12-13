Francis Ngannou To Face Jairzinho Rozenstruik At UFC Columbus

Spread the word!













It looks like Francis Ngannou finally has a fight. ESPN is reporting that Ngannou will return to the Octagon in March to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The show goes down on March 28 from Columbus, Ohio.

Breaking: Ask and you shall receive. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) vs. Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) will headline UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources. The fight Jairzinho wanted, coming off a 4-0 run in 2019. More info coming to @espn. pic.twitter.com/Crfm4yFcuN — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

This is exactly the matchup Rozenstruik was hoping for, as he called “The Predator” out following his big fifth-round knockout win over Alistair Overeem at UFC DC. Rozenstruik has looked phenomenal during his UFC run, as the undefeated 10-0 heavyweight prospect has won all four of his Octagon appearances via finish. Now, he’ll take on the most feared puncher heavyweight has ever seen in Ngannou.

Ngannou could, arguably, be fighting for a heavyweight championship next. However, with the trilogy bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier holding things up, he’ll have to keep busy in the meantime. Ngannou is on a three-fight win streak, having won each of those bouts via first-round finish. He’ll now welcome Rozenstruik to the heavyweight elite, hoping to put a stamp on his claim to a heavyweight title opportunity.

What do you think about the matchup between Ngannou and Rozenstruik?