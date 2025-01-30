Francis Ngannou Joins Israel Adesanya for UFC Saudi Fight Week

Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya are getting the band back together.

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Last Stylebender’ got a visit from the former UFC heavyweight champion as he prepares to square off with rising middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh.

“Just two days before the battle for my brother, but he’s stress-free and in high spirits; he even looks younger!” Ngannou wrote on social media.

Win or lose, Israel adesanya’s legacy is safe

Adesanya’s clash with Imavov will mark his first non-title fight in six years, his last coming against Anderson Silva at UFC 234 on February 10, 2019. Since then, the ‘Stylebender’ has competed in 12 straight championship bouts. He also enters the Octagon on Saturday looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses for the first time in his mixed martial arts career.

But win or lose, title or no title, Adesanya goes into UFC Saudi Arabia confident that his legacy is not only secure — it’s undeniable.

“I feel honestly, God forbid if I lose my next 10 fights, it wouldn’t affect my legacy,” Adesanya told reporters during UFC Saudi Arabia media day. “I put pressure on myself. Don’t get me wrong, when it comes time, I will put pressure on myself. If [Imavov] doesn’t feel the pressure good on him, but he’ll find out.”

Imavov goes into his 11th appearance inside the Octagon with a solid 7-2 record and one no contest. He’s won his last three bouts, including victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen.