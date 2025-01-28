Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov – Odds and Match Preview

Let’s take a closer look at Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov. The upcoming UFC Fight Night main event on February 1, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, features a high-stakes middleweight clash between former two-time champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. This bout is pivotal for both fighters as they aim to solidify their positions in the division.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov – Odds

The betting odds for the middleweight headliner between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov have shown some fluctuation leading up to the fight. As of January 27, 2025, Adesanya remains the betting favorite, but the odds have tightened slightly over time. MMA fans can keep a close eye on the odds at the Best UFC Online Betting Sites for full information.

Initially, Adesanya opened as a -190 favorite (implying a 65.5% chance of winning), while Imavov was a +160 underdog (39% implied probability). Since then, Adesanya’s odds have shifted to around -180 to -186, depending on the sportsbook, meaning his implied chances of winning now sit closer to 61-63%. Meanwhile, Imavov’s odds have moved from approximately +140 to +144, reflecting a slight increase in confidence from bettors in his ability to pull off an upset.

This shift likely reflects public perception of Adesanya’s recent struggles. He is coming off back-to-back losses, including a submission defeat to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. Conversely, Imavov is on a three-fight win streak against strong competition, which has bolstered his reputation as a legitimate threat.

For the Nigerian-Kiwi Israel Adesanya, this fight represents a critical opportunity to prove he remains a top contender in the middleweight division. After suffering three losses in his last four fights, most notably to Sean Strickland and current champion Dricus Du Plessis, Adesanya is looking to bounce back and reassert himself as a dominant force. A win could propel him back into title contention.

For the French-born Nassourdine Imavov, this is the biggest fight of his career. Ranked fifth in the division, Imavov is coming off an impressive three-fight win streak against top-tier opponents like Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen. A victory over a legend like Adesanya could leapfrog him into title contention, potentially ahead of Khamzat Chimaev, depending on his performance.

‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya’s kickboxing background is evident in his precise striking, creative combinations, and masterful use of feints to manipulate opponents. Adesanya excels at maintaining range with his reach advantage and is adept at counter-striking when opponents overcommit.

While not possessing overwhelming power or speed, Imavov compensates with excellent footwork, defensive awareness, and a diverse striking arsenal. He can mix in grappling when needed but lacks dominant top control. Imavov’s calm demeanor allows him to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes.

This matchup promises an intriguing clash of styles: Adesanya’s elite striking against Imavov’s well-rounded approach. Both fighters are under immense pressure to deliver; Adesanya to maintain relevance at the top, and Imavov to prove he belongs among the elite.