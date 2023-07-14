Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is reportedly en route to a massive payout for his part in a professional boxing match against world champion, Tyson Fury on October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, officially booked his long-rumored professional boxing debut earlier this week, taking on undisputed WBC heavyweight kingpin, Fury over the course of 10-rounds in the Middle East in October – with the pairing set to appear on both fighter’s professional records.

Sidelined since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, Batié native, Francis Ngannou managed to successfully unify the divisional crowns and then-interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, handing the Frenchman his first professional loss in a unanimous decision victory.

Departing the UFC in January – under his own volition following the completion of his contractual obligations back in December of last year, Ngannou has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League). And is set to make his debut under the Peter Murray-led banner in the opening quarter of 2024 as part of a pay-per-view superfight format.

Marquel Martin touts massive payday in store for UFC veteran, Francis Ngannou

Set for a combat sports return inside the squared circle in October, Ngannou, as per his representative, Marquel Martin, is in line for a lucrative payday in his professional boxing debut against the outspoken, Fury.

“Let’s just say this: The bag is so big, he (Francis Ngannou) may actually just drop it on the way to the bank,” Martin told MMA Fighting. “Let’s just say that. I don’t know what the haters are trying to say right now, I kind of just blocked it out, but they’ll be proven wrong again. This is life-changing. This is exactly what we planned and visualized, so, we’re happy.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

And ahead of his professional boxing debut with reigning champion, Fury, the WBC gold holder has warned Ngannou that a devastating knockout loss is in store for the Cameroonian in Saudi Arabia.