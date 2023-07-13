Now officially booked to make his own return to the boxing ring in October, unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has issued a stark warning to opponent, Francis Ngannou, warning the ex-UFC champion of an impending knockout defeat in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since racking up another stoppage win over three-time foe, title challenge, Derek Chisora back in December of last year in London, laying waste to the title chaser with an eventual tenth round TKO victory.

As for Batié native, Ngannou, the UFC alum has been sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, successfully unifying the heavyweight crowns in a unanimous decision win over then-interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

Departing the UFC back in January of this year, Ngannou, who has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – is now officially booked for a professional boxing bow on October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – taking on the aforenoted Morecambe native, Fury over the course of 10 rounds.

Tyson Fury predicts knockout win over Francis Ngannou in October

Both envisioning their own respective triumphs in the desert showdown, WBC title holder, Tyson Fury – who puts his 34-fight unbeaten record on the line, has predicted a knockout win over Cameroonian bruiser, Ngannou.

“(Francis) Ngannou, you’re getting it you big dosser,” Tyson Fury said in a video posted on his Instagram Stories. “You big stiff dosser, you’re getting knocked out. You’re getting knocked out, slink.”

17-3 as a professional mixed martial artist, former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, who is revered as one of the most devastating knockout artists in the history of the sport, has racked up a whopping 13 separate knockout triumphs.

Over the course of his UFC tenure, Ngannou, 36, has landed notable triumphs over the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Stipe Miocic, and Ciryl Gane.