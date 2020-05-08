Francis Ngannou Frustrated At Heavyweight Title Picture

Spread the word!













Former heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou has expressed his confusion regarding the UFC Heavyweight title.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Ngannou expressed his thoughts on what needs to happen to get the division moving again.

.@Francis_Ngannou has seemingly lost all hope when it comes to figuring out the UFC heavyweight division. 😔#UFC249 | Full interview: https://t.co/kxIHM2taOf pic.twitter.com/94Pa1OrmWW — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 8, 2020

“I thought my last fight was for the title fight, I thought this fight would be for the title fight but it couldn’t happen so I don’t know, I’ll see what happens”.

The heavyweight continued to elaborate about the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier than needs to happen before anyone else is eligible for a title shot.

“Our division has been frustrating and held up for a very long time, there’s a lot of things that I think they still have to put together to put the division back online because the division, it’s kind of weird a little bit. It’s going to be almost one year since the fight for the title when is the next fight for the title in the heavyweight division, no one knows, when is that fight against Stipe and DC?”.

Recently Dana White shared that he would consider stripping Stipe of the heavyweight title if he was unwilling to compete to get the division moving again.

This wasn’t taken to kindly with Stipe replying on twitter sharing his reluctance to fight wasn’t because he didn’t want to, it was because he wouldn’t be able to train.

My head coach can’t open his gym by law right now. I don’t hold myself higher than any other person in regards to what I’m allowed to do. Ohio is under orders until May 29th. The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

“My head coach can’t open his gym by law right now. I don’t hold myself higher than any other person in regards to what I’m allowed to do. Ohio is under orders until May 29th. The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone”.

At this stage there is no scheduled date for the heavyweight champ to defend his belt, leaving Francis Ngannou with more uncertainty should he emerge victorious at UFC249.

Do you believe Stipe should be stripped to get the division back in motion?