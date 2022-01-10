UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has appeared in the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming February release of Jackass Forever – ahead of the Cameroon knockout artist’s Octagon return this month.

Ngannou, who is slated to headline UFC 270 on January 22. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, attempts to unify the heavyweight crowns in a title unification clash with interim championship holder, Ciryl Gane.

Francis Ngannou is slated to make his UFC return this month in a title clash with Ciryl Gane

Appearing in the February 4. release of Jackass Forever, Ngannou spoke recently on what he is tasked to carry out in the movie – namely punching one of the cast members in the groin.

“That’s the craziest thing that I’ve ever seen, man.” Francis Ngannou said last year. “I had to punch somebody in the nuts. I did it the first time, (the crew are saying), ‘Listen, man, we know you. People know that you’re the hardest puncher in the world. It wasn’t hard enough.’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like, I’m nervous. I don’t know, I could hurt this guy, did he at least have kids or something already.’”

Appearing in the trailer for the upcoming release of Jackass Forever – Ngannou, sporting a pair of boxing trunks, and what appear to be 16 oz boxing gloves, lines up to punch a member of the cast, who is wearing just his underwear, and hopefully, a protective cup.

Set to make his long-awaited Octagon return later this month in California, Ngannou’s last professional appearance came back in March where he headlined UFC 260.



Rematching former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, Ngannou avenged his first promotional loss with a thunderous second round knockout to clinch the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Speculation of Ngannou’s future with the organization has been rife ahead of his unification bout with Gane – which incidentally comes as the last on his current contract with the promotion.



Should the Batie native successfully unify the heavyweight titles, he would then be subject to a ‘champion’s clause’ which would tie him to the organization for at least one more fight.

The heavyweight knockout bruiser has recently teased a move to the squared circle, once again outlining his ambitions to professionally box against current WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury this year.

