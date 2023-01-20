Francis Ngannou excited to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane title fight, however: “Undisputed means nothing here.”

The former UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou will be tuning in to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones and Gane will be fighting for the UFC heavyweight world title on March 5.

Cameroon’s Ngannou was the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion but due to contact negotiation issues, he has walked away from the organization. Francis Ngannou is now the hottest free agent in combat sports. Rumors have been swirling such as heavyweight boxing with Tyson Fury, heavyweight kickboxing with Rico Verhoeven, ONE Championship, PFL, Bellator, and even BKFC.

However, while Ngannou stepped away from the UFC, he said, he will still be enjoying Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

Francis Ngannou will be watching UFC 285

The Cameroonian-born athlete will be enjoying Jones and Gane’s fight. Francis Ngannou defeated France’s Gane last year and was aiming for a fight against the US-born Jon Jones before contract negotiations fell through.

Francis Ngannou sat down on his own YouTube channel to tell his side of the story. On the UFC 285 heavyweight title fight, he said:

“I want to share my excitement for the heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. It’s going to be a very exciting fight. I’m going to be watching that fight. But we all know the term undisputed means nothing here. Yes, it really means nothing. But I will still be excited watching that fight.”

He added:

“Remember, they’re going to be saying a lot of things. They’re going to be trying to bash me, devalue me. But no matter what, you have to remember who the real king is. The best heavyweight in the world. I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I don’t care what they say out there. Hey, man. I’m the man, you know? I’m the best. I’m the king.” [Transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie]