Former UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou is feeling incredibly confident ahead of his debut in the squared circle.

On October 28, ‘The Predator’ will make his way to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a showdown with reigning WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. It will be Francis Ngannou’s first foray into the sweet science, and despite the fact that he’s fighting arguably the greatest pugilist in the sport today, the Cameroonian is feeling quite confident in his ability to not only survive but thrive inside the ring.

Much of that may be due to the fact that Ngannou has one of the most iconic competitors in the history of the sport training him. Knockout artist and former undisputed heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has been working with Francis Ngannou every step of the way. According to Ngannou, his work with ‘Kid Dynamite’ has improved some major aspects of his game that will undoubtedly aid him against ‘The Gypsy King’ in Riyadh.

“The footwork and transitions, that’s been really amazing,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports in a brief interview.

Francis Ngannou Makes Bold Prediction for Tyson Fury Fight

Ngannou went on to make a rather bold claim regarding his showdown with Tyson Fury this fall.

“What doesn’t matter is what he’s saying,” Ngannou declared. “What matters is what’s going to happen in Saudi, and what’s going to happen is he’ll hit the canvas, I can tell you that. I know he’s going to the canvas. He’s good at coming back up, we’ll see how good he is, but he’s definitely hitting the canvas” (h/t MMA News).

Last year, Fury added two more wins to his resume, scoring back-to-back TKOs against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. After failing to secure a long-awaited clash with Oleksandr Usyk for 2023, Fury opted to accept the fight with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. And while Fury’s WBC title won’t be on the line, the event is expected to bring in some monstrous numbers in the American pay-per-view market.

Will you be shelling out some of your hard-earned money to see Francis Ngannou throw hands with ‘The Gypsy King’ on October 28?