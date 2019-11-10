Francis Ngannou Calls Out Alexander Volkov: ‘Let’s Go Now’

Spread the word!













Francis Ngannou congratulated Alexander Volkov on his recent win and proceeded to call him out as well.

Volkov returned to the win column with a comfortable decision victory over Greg Hardy in the co-main event of UFC Moscow on Saturday. In doing so, “Drago” is now 5-1 with the promotion and seemingly back in title contention.

One title contender who has recently expressed his frustration at not getting a fight is Ngannou. “The Predator” seemed to be next in line for a title shot following three first-round knockouts of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos.

However, with the UFC’s plans for a Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy, Ngannou will have to wait a while. In the meantime, he wants to face Volkov:

“Well done Volkov 👏👏👏. Let’s go now and please don’t turn this down again. #UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP,” Ngannou wrote on Twitter after the fight.

Ngannou is seemingly referring to the fact that he offered to step in for Dos Santos and face Volkov. However, Hardy was given the nod instead.

But should a Ngannou vs. Volkov fight be on the cards next, it would undoubtedly decide who gets the next crack at the heavyweight title.

What do you think of Ngannou vs. Volkov? Who wins?