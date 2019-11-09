Alexander Volkov Picks Greg Hardy Apart – UFC Moscow Highlights

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkov returned to the win column at UFC Moscow on Saturday.

Facing Greg Hardy on short notice, Volkov largely dominated the fight by controlling the range and slowly picking the former NFL star apart.

In the end, “Drago” emerged victorious with all three judges unanimously giving him 30-27 scorecards. Hardy had a good display overall, however. He seemed to have hurt his right hand early on but managed to last the full 15 minutes against arguably his toughest task yet.

The experience will no doubt help him in his progress as a mixed martial artist.

You can see the highlights below:

What did you think of the fight?