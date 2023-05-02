Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou departed the Octagon back in January with championship in tow, and according to professional boxer, Jake Paul, the Cameroonian – who he described as the “best heavyweight fighter in the world”, should be treated in accordance.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year against former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, landing a unanimous decision win in the pair’s title-eliminator clash.

In January of this year, however, Francis Ngannou was handed his UFC exit, stripped of his championship and removed from the official heavyweight rankings, having completed his contractual obligations with the organization.

Currently in promotional limbo ahead of an eventual mixed martial arts return and expected professional boxing debut, Ngannou, who revealed that he already has a verbal agreement in place to join an undisclosed organization, saw talks break down with ONE Championship break down over the weekend.

Francis Ngannou described as the best heavyweight fighter in the world

And according to Ohio native, Paul, Batié native, Francis Ngannou should be treated as the best heavyweight fighter in the world currently – a moniker he believes the former gold holder deserves.

“[It’s] funny how promoters always try to devalue fighters for their own benefit/narrative,” Jake Paul tweeted. “Francis (Ngannou) is the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world and he deserves to be treated as such.”

Winning undisputed UFC heavyweight gold back in March 2021, Ngannou stopped former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic with a thunderous second round knockout in their title rematch.

In the immediate aftermath of UFC 270 in January of last year, Ngannou, 36, underwent reconstructive knee surgery to address a knee injury suffered in the weeks ahead of his title unification fight against Gane.