Ahead of a potential boxing clash with current WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has been touted to earn up to “50 times” more than other UFC fighters – by the Morecambe native himself.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from combat sports since successfully unifying the heavyweight crowns against then-interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane back in January of last year in the main event of UFC 270.

As for Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion most recently landed a third career win over veteran title chaser, Derek Chisora, defeating his compatriot with a tenth round slew of strikes for a standing TKO triumph back in December of last year.

And last night, following weeks of speculation regarding a potential exhibition boxing match between the duo – where knockdowns are prohibited, however, multiple reports detailed how a matchup between Fury and UFC alum, Ngannou is set to be announced imminently.

Francis Ngannou has been backed to land a significant payday against Tyson Fury

While speaking on speculation of a potential squared circle outing with Batié native, Ngannou, Fury touted that the Cameroonian knockout artist is in for a rather sizeable payday when compared with his former UFC counterparts.

“We’ve had a lot of offers from the Middle East at the moment to host that fight over the summer,” Tyson Fury said of a bout with Francis Ngannou while speaking on the Out of Interest Podcast. “[The purse is] private information, but let’s say it’s 10, 20, 30 – f*cking 50 times the amount (UFC fighters make).” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Following his decision to depart the UFC back in January of this year, Francis Ngannou penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – ahead of an expected outing under the organization’s banner in the opening quarter of 2024.