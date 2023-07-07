According to multiple reports this Friday night, undisputed WBC heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury, and former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou are slated to fight next – with an announcement of a long-speculated clash imminent.

According to an initial report from Ariel Helwani, Morecambe native, Tyson Fury is expected to fight former UFC champion, Francis Ngannou next – with an announcement of a bout coming in the near future.

“Tyson Fury x Francis Ngannou is expected to be announced very soon, per sources,” Helwani tweeted.

News of an expected clash of Fury and Batié knockout artist, Ngannou has come off the back of claims from Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, that the duo are expected to face-off next in their next respective combat sports walks, however, according to the latter, knockdowns in a potential exhibition bout are prohibited.

Sidelined from professional boxing since successfully defending his WBC heavyweight championship back in December of last year in London, Fury most recently turned in an impressive tenth round TKO win over three-time foe, Derek Chisora – landing his third victory over the challenger to boot.

As for Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion has been sidelined since his final Octagon outing back in January of last year at UFC 270, defeating then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane in a unanimous decision title unification win.

Sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since then, Ngannou, who has since penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), is expected to make his debut outing with the Peter Murray-led organization in the opening quarter of 2024 to boot.

33-0-1 as a professional, over the course of his gold-laden professional boxing career, Fury has landed notable career wins over the likes of Steve Cunningham, Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder, and DIllian Whyte to name a few.